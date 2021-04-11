Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MREO stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $899,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,594.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,653,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

