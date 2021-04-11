American International Group Inc. Sells 217 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of MGP Ingredients worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,129,000 after purchasing an additional 75,079 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,281 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 407,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,192 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Truist downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $263,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $385,310.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $67,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $126,195.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,986 shares of company stock worth $926,019. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

