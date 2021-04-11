Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth $74,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter worth $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

In other news, Director Tsedal Neeley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $869.36 million, a P/E ratio of -58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.83 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.