ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Holdings Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 147.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,701 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 203,159 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after acquiring an additional 229,870 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 523,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 372,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 197,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $21.57 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $563,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,934,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,446.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

