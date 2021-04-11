Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDN. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Shares of PDN opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $37.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.