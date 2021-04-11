iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 1,326,025 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after buying an additional 307,210 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after buying an additional 280,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after buying an additional 328,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 236,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

