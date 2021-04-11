Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 134.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of GSIE opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

