Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,708,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 393,692 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 342,719 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 475,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the period.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

AAN stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $843.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.