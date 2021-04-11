Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,035 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

