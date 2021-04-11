Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,774 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.89 on Friday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

