Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Separately, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMAR opened at $7.94 on Friday. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.61.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

