Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a sell rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of -0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,507,721.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,337. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

