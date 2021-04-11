Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 195.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,401,000 after buying an additional 1,660,970 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 309.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 810,370 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after buying an additional 407,605 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $396,937.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at $792,817.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

