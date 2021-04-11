Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Merus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 844,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,174,180 shares of company stock worth $28,464,455 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merus by 94.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

