LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of BBUS opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.86. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $75.58.

