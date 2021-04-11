KeyCorp Boosts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $69.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.34.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -110.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

