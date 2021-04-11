Envestnet’s (ENV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENV. Truist started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.20.

NYSE:ENV opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.62 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $92.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 106,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 113,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

