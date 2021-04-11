LPL Financial LLC Has $841,000 Stock Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on QGEN. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

QIAGEN stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

