Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 108,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 64,118 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter.

KRMA stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56.

