LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 115,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKL opened at $37.73 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.19). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 135.52% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 139.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on DKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

