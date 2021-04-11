New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:NFH opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. New Frontier Health has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $11.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in New Frontier Health by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Frontier Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,334 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in New Frontier Health by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares during the period.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

