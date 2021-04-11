Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 13,990 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 56,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRBP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

