LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.99% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,089,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ACWF opened at $37.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.