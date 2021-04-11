LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $26.07 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million. Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $569,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

