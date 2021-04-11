LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,529 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,985,000 after buying an additional 327,933 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 769,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 132,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 583,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

