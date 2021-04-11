The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $467,000 Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $216,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 39,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,853,375. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

