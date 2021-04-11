Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Receives GBX 232 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 232 ($3.03).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday.

FXPO opened at GBX 364.20 ($4.76) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 356.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3.38. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 8%. This is an increase from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

