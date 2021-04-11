Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by AlphaValue to “Buy”

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.
Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $118.17.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
Read More: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.