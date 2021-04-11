Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by AlphaValue to “Buy”

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $118.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

