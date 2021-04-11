Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

