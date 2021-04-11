EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EPR. Truist boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.13.

EPR stock opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

