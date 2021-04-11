Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 20,000 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $204,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 19,014 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $195,844.20.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00.

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.