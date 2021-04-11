Kevin M. Murai Sells 2,000 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SYNNEX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

