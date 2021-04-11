Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $327,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $214,568.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $306,600.00.

On Monday, February 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $550,785.73.

On Monday, January 25th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $389,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $372,650.00.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 1,510.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

