International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Shares Up 3.5%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.17. 121,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 357,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $228.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.52.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,767,493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 764,754 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,246 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 7,529,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 622,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1,504.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

