Apria (NYSE:APR) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.05. Approximately 13,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 302,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

APR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apria from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.63.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

