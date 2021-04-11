Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.37

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 176179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,467,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,010,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,570,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,134,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,000.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

