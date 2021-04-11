NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.84

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $58.84, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXGPY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered NEXT from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

