Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.87

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 214807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CABGY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.481 dividend. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

