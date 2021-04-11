Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells $300,825.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $318,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $772,275.00.

Mimecast stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.46, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIME. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after acquiring an additional 210,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,302,000 after acquiring an additional 78,149 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,421,000 after acquiring an additional 469,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

