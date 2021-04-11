The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,837 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of ACCO Brands worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 86,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 393,410 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $794.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

