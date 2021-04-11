The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after buying an additional 357,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

In other The Buckle news, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $158,495.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,574 over the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BKE opened at $42.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $43.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

