The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,436 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 31,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 million. Analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

TBPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

