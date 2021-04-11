Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRYS. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

KRYS stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

