Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,097 Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Saga Communications by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGA opened at $21.00 on Friday. Saga Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $125.58 million, a P/E ratio of -349.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Saga Communications had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $220,498.00. Corporate insiders own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

