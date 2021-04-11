The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,263 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. Research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $76,963.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $20,245,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,071,294 shares of company stock valued at $32,759,197 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

