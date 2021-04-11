International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $135.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average of $123.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 36,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

