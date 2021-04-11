ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.29.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

