FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Shares of NYSE:FSKR opened at $20.52 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 240,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

