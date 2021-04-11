Maxim Group Boosts BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $80.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded BWX Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $68.67.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $201,903. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

