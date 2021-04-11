Stifel Financial Corp Buys 7,985 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Upland Software worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,232.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 26,219 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,311,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,514,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,806,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,812. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.